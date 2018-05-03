The XFL shows interest in Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A second pro football franchise could soon call Orlando home.

Allen Johnson, executive director of Orlando’s Venues, told the Orlando Sentinel that officials from World Wrestling Entertainment contacted the city about putting an XFL team in Orlando.

Orlando had an XFL team in the league's only year in 2001. In January, WWE chairman Vince McMahon announced plans to bring back the league, which could begin play in January 2020.

If an XFL franchise were to play in Orlando, it would make the second spring football league to call Orlando home. The Alliance of American Football last month announced Orlando would have a franchise. That league is scheduled to kick off in 2019. University of Florida legend Steve Spurrier will be the team's head coach.

