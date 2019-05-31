FHP campaign aims to educate drivers on state's new texting law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is working on an educational campaign to inform Florida drivers about the state’s new texting while driving law.

Advocates against distracted driving believe the new law will make roads safer, but that it doesn’t go far enough.

Florida drivers will have to get used to waiting to send that text message until after they get out of the car or come to a complete stop under the state’s new law.

If they don’t, they could be pulled over and receive a $30 ticket.

“One of the most dangerous things you could do is be on a wireless communications device while you’re on the road,” said Cap. Thomas Pikul with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pikul said the agency is preparing to rollout out an educational campaign to ensure Florida drivers understand the change in the law.

The new texting while driving law takes effect on July 1, but FHP will only be issuing warnings for the first few months.

Starting Jan. 1 2020, law enforcement officials will begin writing tickets to offenders.

FHP said more than 50,000 car accidents in the state were caused by distracted driving in 2019.

“Thirteen percent of all crashes are due to inattentiveness. We want to make sure that everyone is educated on that,” said Pikul.

In 2014, 19-year-old Anthony Branca was killed in a suspected distracted driving accident.

His father, Demetrius Branca, is one of many advocates who fought for the new Florida law. He said lawmakers missed the target.

“Nothing kills more kids under the age of 24 than distracted driving and they are taking half measures to stop it,” said Demetrius Branca.

Advocates had originally hoped for a fully hands free law. The new law is only hands free in construction and school zones.

“What we have is full of loopholes,” said Demetrius Branca. "If you get pulled over for distracted driving right now, you can just tell the cop that you were looking at your map and then you're free to go.”

While advocates against distracted driving weren’t able to get everything they wanted this year, they’ve said they’ll keep fighting for a fully hands free law and stiffer penalties going forward.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.