Deputies: 2 men arrested in Union County landfill theft

Union County Sheriff's Office booking photos of James Fender (left) and Justin Griffis (right)

UNION COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were arrested Thursday after deputies said they stole equipment from a landfill in Raiford late last month.

James Fender, 26, and Justin Griffis, 24, both of Lawtey, face charges of burglary, larceny and criminal mischief.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the theft happened July 26 at the New River Solid Waste Landfill.

Deputies said the two men cut fences and stole a 2018 black dump trailer and farm equipment.

Calls and tips from the public led to the arrests, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a tractor used in the theft was taken as evidence, but deputies are still looking for a black pickup truck that was involved.

Any with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-496-2501. Deputies said a reward is being offered for the return of the stolen items.

