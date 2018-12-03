Deputies: Union County student charged with making threats

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. - A Union County Alternative School student was arrested on second-degree felony charges last week, authorities said.

Amerien Travon Lee Spencer-Jones, 18, of Lake Butler, is charged with making threats concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner and intimidation.

Deputies said they responded about 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the night school on Sixth Street regarding a disturbance between Spencer-Jones and a staff member. Deputies said the disturbance stemmed from a video in which a gun was displayed that the adult student posted on social media.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the student was asked to leave campus and, the next day, he posted another video that mentioned the school staff member and possible harm that could come to him and other school staff and administration members.

"As a result of these threats the suspect was located and arrested immediately under recently passed school protection laws concerning specific threats on social media," reads a post on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Spencer-Jones made his first appearance on the charges Saturday and remained in custody on a $500,000 bond as of Monday, deputies said.

