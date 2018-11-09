FHP: 4 injured in Union County school bus crash

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. - Four people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on Thursday afternoon in Union County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 3:10 p.m. at State Road 238 and Southwest Ninth Avenue.

According to the Highway Patrol, a white Nissan Altima traveling north on Southwest Ninth Avenue ran a stop sign at the intersection and the driver of a school bus traveling west on S.R. 238 tried to avoid colliding with the Altima, but the front left of the bus struck the right side of the Altima.

Troopers said there were multiple children on the Union County School District bus, and four passengers on the bus were taken UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville with minor injuries. Troopers reported the 40-year-old Lawtey man driving the bus was not injured.

It's unclear exactly how many students were on the bus or what school they attend.

In the crash report, troopers noted that both northbound and southbound traffic on Southwest Ninth Avenue had stop signs located at the intersection, and there was no traffic control device for eastbound and westbound traffic on S.R. 238.

According to the FHP report, the driver of the Altima, a 16-year-old Starke girl, was issued a traffic citation for failure to stop at a stop sign. Troopers said she and the 13-year-old passenger were not injured.

