FHP: Lake Butler man, 27, killed in 2-vehicle crash

UNION COUNTY, Fla. - A 27-year-old Lake Butler man was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Union County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Honda Civic was stopped on westbound State Road 100 as the driver waited on traffic to turn left onto Northwest 140th Avenue about 9:45 a.m. when the driver of a Ford Expedition failed to slow down and rear-ended the Honda.

Troopers said the collision caused both vehicles to go off the roadway and into a ditch, on top of a barbwire fence.

The driver of the Honda, Curtis Oliver Waters Jr., died at the scene, troopers said.

The passenger in the Honda, a 54-year-old Lake Butler man, was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville with critical injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford, a 41-year-old Lake Butler woman, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

Charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol.

