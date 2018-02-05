Sexual predator dies in prison after fight with inmate, authorities say

RAIFORD, Fla. - State agents are investigating the death of an inmate at the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, the Department of Corrections said.

Richard Mehrtens, 71, apparently died Saturday after an inmate-on-inmate altercation, authorities said.

Mehrtens was a registered sexual predator who has been serving time since 2009 for molesting a girl under the age of 12.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating his death with assistance from the DOC Office of the Inspector General.

Authorities did not release any other information about how Mehrtens died or the name of the inmate he fought with.

