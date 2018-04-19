Union County police make 2 arrests in drug bust

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. - After receiving numerous complaints of heavy traffic and drug dealers, Union County police were able to make two drug-related arrests at Lake Butler Apartments Thursday. Police say the arrests are a part of an ongoing effort to remove drugs from Union County.

“This has been an on-going two month complexed drug investigation resulting in search of two apartments and two separate unrelated arrests of the apartment tenants,” Union County Sherriff Brad Whitehead said. “Lake Butler Apartments is an area heavily populated with children and the sell and use of illegal drugs will not be tolerated.”

Lisa M. Jones and Andrew C. Love were both charged with possession of illegal drugs and intent to sell illegal prescription drugs.

According to Union County Sherriff’s Office, 46-year-old Love was arrested from a different apartment than Jones within the same complex. He was additionally charged with distribution of marijuana and marijuana possession with a $70,000 bond.

Jones, 50 years old, was also charged with two counts of marijuana distribution and two counts of marijuana possession. She is being held with a $90,000 bond on those charges. An additional bond will be set after her first appearance in court, police say.

Union County police are urging anyone with crime tips or any information on illegal activity to call their office at 386-496-2501.

