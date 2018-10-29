Dozens of abused & neglected horses found in Lake Butler

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. - Dozens of abused and neglected horses were recently found in Lake Butler, the Union County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The Sheriff's Office posted photos of some of the horses on Facebook, saying deputies removed 51 horses from a property off Southwest 100th Place, south of County Road 18.

Two horses were found dead.

The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is assisting in rehabilitating the animals, which have been taken to an equine hospital where they will receive treatment.

Deputies said charges and arrests are pending, but did not immediately release any names.

*We want to warn you... some of the photos you're about to see may be disturbing**

