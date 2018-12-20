Union County crash leads to discovery of human remains from 2017

UNION COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation into single-vehicle crash Tuesday night near Lake Butler led to the discovery of another car with human remains inside it, authorities said.

Investigators believe the Mercedes-Benz in which the remains were found crashed sometime last year, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Highway Patrol and the Union County Sheriff's Office responded to County Road 796A at State Road 238, about 9 miles west of Lake Butler, where a van went off the road and crashed into trees.

While that crash was being investigated, a 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with human remains inside it was discovered more than 100 feet from the woodline, deputies said.

Union County Sheriff's Office

Troopers said they believe the fatal crash occurred in late 2017, possibly in August of that year.

According to the Sheriff's Office, that same car was reported stolen in August 2017 and the suspect was reported missing.

"We have reason to believe the remains belong to the suspect," reads a Wednesday news release from the Sheriff's Office. "No foul play (is) suspected. (The) investigation is revealing that this vehicle was traveling at a very high rate of speed and crashed deep into the woods only to be discovered yesterday."

Deputies said the medical examiner's office responded to the scene and is working to positively identify the remains.

The Highway Patrol and the Sheriff's Office continue to investigate. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also involved.

