Universal's new 'Harry Potter' ride attracts 10-hour wait

ORLANDO, Fla. - How long would you wait in line for a new theme park attraction? One hour? Maybe 2? How about 10? Fans of the beloved Harry Potter series are wishing they had a time turner after finding themselves waiting in monstrous lines for Universal's newest wizard-themed ride, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Universal replied to a users tweet Thursday after she asked how long they expected the wait to be. The answer was NOT so magical.

Universal Orlando's app has an estimated 600-minute wait listed for the ride, 14 minutes after the park opened. One thing is for sure, the wait is only going to go up from here.

Currently, we are estimating the wait time to be approximately 8 hours #AskUniversal — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 13, 2019

Universal posted pictures on it's Twitter account Wednesday with guests waiting in the line that stretched from the Wizarding World past Seuss Landing, past the port of entry and ending around The Incredible Hulk Coaster.

The attraction opened on Tuesday after a magical celebration. Hundreds attended an invitation-only event inside Islands of Adventure, complete with some members of the motion picture cast, to welcome the theme park's newest attraction.

The epic new addition allows you to fly deep into the Forbidden Forest far beyond the grounds of Hogwarts. Anything can happen during your adventure, you may find yourself getting tangled in an endless pit of Devil's Snare or you may find yourself in the sights of a centaur's bow. With Hogwarts' gamekeeper Hagrid as your guide, you'll soar past obstacles and dodge fierce beasts you have never seen before.

