US Coast Guard seizes 35,000 pounds of cocaine in Pacific

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard has seized nearly 35,000 pounds of cocaine from apparent drug smuggling vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The drugs were off-loaded Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Cmdr. Michael Sharp told reporters the drugs were found over the last three months aboard fishing vessels and go-fast boats outfitted to conceal contraband and evade authorities.

Six crews seized the drugs from 21 separate vessels stopped in Pacific waters off Mexico and Central and South America. Sharp said the drugs had a wholesale value of roughly $466 million.

The guard's commandant, Adm. Karl Schultz, said in the last few years, crews have seized 1.3 million pounds of cocaine and detained 1,200 suspects at sea.

Schultz said most of the drugs originate in Colombia and are destined for the U.S.

"The interdiction and disruption of more than 17 tons of cocaine is a result of the collaboration and coordination of multiple Coast Guard and interagency assets to address the complex maritime challenge of transnational criminal organizations," Coast Guard Cutter Forward Cmdr. Michael Sharp said. "I am extremely proud of all the women and men that contributed to the mission success. It is a direct reflection of how the U.S. Coast Guard delivers mission excellence anytime, anywhere."

U.S. Coast Guard image The U.S. Coast Guard recovers multiple bales of cocaine, which totaled about 2,535 pounds, Dec. 2, 2018, nearly 69 miles southwest of Malpelo Island, Colombia.

