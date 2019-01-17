Veterans' Affairs chief could get approval

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet have scheduled a meeting next week to vote on a new leader for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

DeSantis is backing state Rep. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, to be executive director of the veterans’ agency.

Burgess, a 32-year-old attorney who is a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve and a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, interviewed for the agency-head job during a Cabinet meeting Friday.

“To get a young guy like you out there helping our veterans’ community, I think, will do a lot of really good things. I think you have the passion for it and that’s important,” DeSantis, who is a U.S. Navy veteran, said during last week’s meeting.

DeSantis and the Cabinet are scheduled to vote during a conference call at 9 a.m. Jan. 24, according to a notice posted on the Cabinet website.

News Service of Florida