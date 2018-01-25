VIDEO: Dramatic Florida drive-by shootout captured on dashcam

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A drug-fueled drive-by shootout unfolded this week at a busy intersection in Florida’s panhandle, and the whole thing was caught on dashcam video that looks more like a movie scene than real life.

The clip, posted on social media by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, shows a Toyota Camry idling at the undisclosed intersection at some point Jan. 22 when a silver Lexus pulls up.

Two handguns can be seen pouring bullets from the Lexus before can even reach a complete stop. A man scrambles out of the Toyota and takes cover against a nearby truck.

The Lexus then peels out as the man returns fire at the fleeing vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man who clambered out of the Toyota, identified as Jeremy Olds, was arrested. Jail records show the 30-year-old is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies, meanwhile, continue to look for Jonathan James Harris, 27, the man they suspect was inside the Lexus.

