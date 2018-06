APOPKA, Fla. - A close call for one Florida police officer after a bolt of lightning barely missed him on Tuesday.

The Apopka Police Department officer was getting into his vehicle in the parking lot when the lightning strike knocked out power to headquarters.

A security camera nearby caught the incident. You can see the bolt come down and the officer frantically get back into his car.

Luckily, the officer was not injured.

