Viral photo shows young man praying for Florida deputy

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A heartwarming photo showing a young man praying over a Florida deputy has gone viral.

Justine Tucker, the wife of a Volusia County Deputy Cameron Tucker, posted the photo on Facebook saying, "tonight was a night that I will never forget."

A young man, who Tucker described as being "on fire for god," asked if he could pray over the deputy while the couple ate dinner at a restaurant.

He told the couple he felt compelled to talk to them and to pray for them.

The photo has since gone viral and has more than 18,000 shares.

