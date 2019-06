VOLUSIA COUNTY - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that Senior Deputy Frank Scofield, 58, died Sunday morning after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

The Florida Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at the intersection of Tomoka Farms Road and Pioneer Trail.

