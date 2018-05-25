Was taking Florida off table for offshore drilling a publicity stunt?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A new lawsuit seeks to uncover the intent behind a deal made between Gov. Rick Scott and the U.S. Department of Interior back in January.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced he would lift a moratorium on oil drilling in 14 states.

The decision continues to be a political hot potato, which is why many raised their eyebrows when Scott made a surprise announcement just a few days later that Florida would be removed from consideration.

U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke emphasized Scott’s role in the decision.

When we asked Zinke at the announcement what changed his mind on Florida, he replied simply, “the governor.”

Environmentalists like Jack Rudloe, who heads the Gulf Specimens Marine Laboratories in Panacea, took the announcement with a grain of salt.

“I said, 'This is too good to be true,'” Rudlo recalled.

The announcement caused consternation from other states like California and Alabama, whose leaders felt that if Florida received special treatment, they should too.

It has since become clear that the announcement was premature, and Florida was, in fact, not officially taken off the table for drilling.

“It is too good to be true,” Rudloe said.

A new lawsuit by Washington-based group American Oversight is requesting emails and other documents to try to prove the whole event was a political stunt to boost Scott’s chances in his race for U.S. Senate.

Rudloe said he would be surprised if it were anything but.

“They don't care that the sand dollars have all disappeared from the coast,” said Rudloe. "I mean maybe they even do care on some level, but money first. Dollar, dollar, dollar.”

There is still ongoing debate over whether Florida will be removed from drilling consideration.

Political experts said that regardless of the ultimate decision, Scott can still say he’s against offshore drilling.

In a statement, the Governor’s Office said:

“The Governor has been very clear on this issue. He is confident Secretary Zinke and the Department of Interior will honor their commitment that Florida is off the table for offshore drilling.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.