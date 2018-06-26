Watch: Wild road rage caught on camera

HIALEAH, Fla. - The thermometer in South Florida isn't the only thing reaching its boiling point. @dana_cbr and the folks at Only.In.Hialeah.305 shared this wild road rage incident as it occurred on Northwest 87th Avenue and West 28th Court in Hialeah.

The video starts with a man approaching the driver's side window of an SUV. The man begins yelling at those inside the vehicle, and then moves to the front of the SUV where he shows off his muscles before punching the grill.

When the SUV heads back down the road in reverse, the man runs after and hops on the vehicle.

The unidentified man then walks away and returns to his car.

There's no word what sparked the confrontation.

