Watchdog group asking governor to veto $133M in funding

In the 2019 Budget Turkey Watch report, FloridaTax Watch is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to cut $133 million from the $91.1 billion budget passed by the legislature.

DeSantis said after he finishes the budget, it will be "under $91 (billion)."

Florida TaxWatch CEO Dominic Calabro said the money could be used for classrooms or for hurricane recovery.

READ: Full list of 2019 Budget Turkeys

Most of the 109 recommended cuts are projects focused locally that the watchdog group said should be paid for by local governments.

Some of the Northeast Florida projects on this list include:

Jacksonville Urban Core Workforce Housing Project: $8 million

UNF Roy Lassiter Hall Renovations: $2 million

Fernandina Beach Dune Stabilization Project: $146,640

Ponte Vedra Beach N. Beach and Dune Rest: $500,000

Clay County Historic Courthouse Restoration: $250,000

Putnam County Fair Association: $750,000

The largest cut recommended in this year’s report is a road-widening project in Citrus County with a price tag of $13.3 million.

