Whitworth named to clemency post

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Michelle Whitworth, a longtime employee of the state Commission on Offender Review, was named clemency coordinator Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of the Florida Cabinet.

Whitworth, who has been an investigator supervisor the past six years for the Commission on Offender Review, will be paid $68,000 a year in her new position, which coordinates clemency meetings, refers applications for investigation and serves as a custodian of clemency records. S

he was paid $58,065 a year as an investigator supervisor.

Whitworth was the lone applicant for the job to be interviewed.

Attorney General Ashley Moody noted her staff went through about 60 applications before Whitworth’s name was put forward last week at a meeting of Cabinet aides.

Whitworth replaces former coordinator Julie McCall, who has retired. Whitworth has been with the Commission on Offender Review since 2006, serving initially as an investigator and from 2007 to 2013 as a capital-punishment research specialist.

News Service of Florida