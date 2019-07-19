Woman charged in baby abduction at Tallahassee bus stop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A woman abducted a 6-month-old baby at a Tallahassee bus stop Wednesday after asking the mother whether she could hold the baby, police said.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports 55-year-old Wanda Williams was charged with kidnapping a minor.

The mother told Tallahassee police that she was sitting at a bus stop across the street from the Kearney Center in Tallahassee when Williams approached her and asked to hold the baby. She gave her permission, but once the bus arrived, Williams got on it with the infant while the mother wasn't paying attention.

Police were able to find the bus where Williams was traveling. She told authorities she was the baby's grandmother, and had made arrangements to take the child to breakfast.

The parents told police Williams is not a relative.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.