Woman rescued from abusive boyfriend after slipping note to her vet, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. - Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man after his girlfriend slipped a note to staff at a veterinary clinic.

Police said the victim was beaten Wednesday by Jeremy Floyd, 39, who is her live-in boyfriend. Authorities said Floyd prevented her from leaving home for two days.

The Sheriff's Office says the victim convinced Floyd to let her take her dog to the DeLand Animal Hospital Friday. He insisted on going with her and threatened her again with a gun on the drive there.

Officials said while at the vet she slipped a staff member a note that said "Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don't let him know."

Floyd was arrested on domestic violence charges.

