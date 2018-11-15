You can get a free turkey when you get a flu shot at Winn-Dixie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When you get a flu shot at Winn-Dixie, you can get a free Thanksgiving turkey.

The vaccination is free. This event runs through November, 21.

"Getting vaccinated is an important part of your overall health & wellness," Winn-Dixie said. "Many vaccines, like the flu shot, are covered by insurance at no cost to you. And now through 11/21/18 you'll also get a free Thanksgiving turkey when you get your no cost flu shot."

Participating stores in our area:

11101 OLD ST AUGUSTINE RD JACKSONVILLE FL 32257 (904) 260-0045 Tuesday, November 6, 2018 11am - 3pm

11380 Beach Blvd, Suite 6 JACKSONVILLE FL 32246 (904) 996-0990 Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1pm - 4pm

1531 MONUMENT ROAD JACKSONVILLE FL 32225 (904) 646-0771 Monday, November 19, 2018 1pm - 4pm

6060-10 FT CAROLINE ROAD JACKSONVILLE FL 32277 (904) 743-0251 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 10am - 2pm

12333 SAGO AVE W. JACKSONVILLE FL 32218 (904) 757-8982 Tuesday , November 20, 2018 10am - 2pm

, 1900-1 PARK AVE. ORANGE PARK FL 32073 (904) 278-2691 Tuesday, November 6, 2018 9am - 1pm

450078 SR 200 CALLAHAN FL 32011 (904) 879-4833 Tuesday, November 6, 2018 10am - 2pm

3905 A1A SOUTH ST AUGUSTINE FL 32080 (904) 471-5115 Monday, November 19, 2018 1pm - 4pm

1010 PONCE DE LEON BLVD S ST AUGUSTINE FL 32084 (904) 829-5509 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 1pm - 4pm

Click here to view the full list of participating stores.

