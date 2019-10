JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People in Florida will get to enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend as they turn their clocks back, along with (most of) the rest of the country.

That's right -- Florida will still be doing "fall back" on Sunday, Nov. 3, when Daylight Saving Time ends.

So don't forget! Cheers to an extra hour of sleep!

