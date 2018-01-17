Flu hits Southeast Georgia with a vengeance

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - This year’s flu outbreak has been brutal. The Centers for Disease Control says it's the most widespread it’s ever seen.



This week, it was reported that more than 300 people in the state of Georgia have been put in the hospital because of the flu. Four people have died from it, and that number is expected to go up.

Southeast Georgia counties including Glynn and Camden counties have been hit hard, with the number of cases in Glynn and Camden counties higher than they've been in previous years.

The Southeast Georgia Health System reported that since October, it has seen 144 confirmed flu cases at its Camden County campus alone. That number is up more than 200% from that time frame the year before. At their Glynn County campus, the number of confirmed cases there is 414 cases, that's more than a 1000% increase.



These numbers are just cases seen on the campus from the Southeast Georgia Health System. The numbers for the actual counties could be higher. News4Jax has reached out to the health departments for that information.

Doctors want to stress its all prevention, but also good care. One of the most important things you can do to protect yourself against the flu is to wash your hands.

Be sure to use plenty of soap. This helps you make sure they're clean. If you don't have soap and water, the next best thing is hand sanitizer.



Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing to keep the flu from spreading. Use a tissue or cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm.



Doctors say it's also a good idea to not touch your face because flu germs can be transferred through your eyes, nose, and mouth.

If you're taking care of a sick person inside your home, be sure to keep them away from the common areas of the home like the kitchen.



If you have more than one bathroom in your home, have the sick person stick to using one while everyone else uses another.



If you have flu-like symptoms, you shouldn't wait to see a doctor.

