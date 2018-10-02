News

Fly out of JAX for less than $100 with Southwest's 72-hour sale

Wanna get away?

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the next three days, Southwest will be offering cheap flights out of Jacksonville International Airport as part of the airline's 72-hour sale.

Southwest said they are "unlocking millions of low fares for winter." 

You can escape to places like Washington, Chicago and Houston for under $100. But you must book your flight by Thursday, Oct. 4. 

From Jacksonville, FL (one-way) 

  • to Atlanta, GA starting at $49
  • to Baltimore/Washington, MD starting at $99
  • to Chicago (Midway), IL starting at $99
  • to Dallas (Love Field), TX starting at $99
  • to Denver, CO starting at $129
  • to Ft. Lauderdale, FL starting at $49
  • to Houston (Hobby), TX starting at $99
  • to Nashville, TN starting at $79

For additional information, or to buy tickets, click here.  

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.