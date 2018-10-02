Fly out of JAX for less than $100 with Southwest's 72-hour sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the next three days, Southwest will be offering cheap flights out of Jacksonville International Airport as part of the airline's 72-hour sale.
Southwest said they are "unlocking millions of low fares for winter."
You can escape to places like Washington, Chicago and Houston for under $100. But you must book your flight by Thursday, Oct. 4.
From Jacksonville, FL (one-way)
- to Atlanta, GA starting at $49
- to Baltimore/Washington, MD starting at $99
- to Chicago (Midway), IL starting at $99
- to Dallas (Love Field), TX starting at $99
- to Denver, CO starting at $129
- to Ft. Lauderdale, FL starting at $49
- to Houston (Hobby), TX starting at $99
- to Nashville, TN starting at $79
For additional information, or to buy tickets, click here.
