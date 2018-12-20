Food truck park opens in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., - A new food truck park is now open in St. Augustine. The Village Garden officially opened off A1A earlier this month.

It is the first food truck park in St. Augustine. The Village Garden has four permanent food trucks, a space for games and community seating. It has eight electric plug ins for additional food trucks.

The concept for the park was created by owners Brendan and Kelly Schneck, who also own Big Island Bowls food truck.

“It’s a great place where people can come together and share a meal together,” said Brendan Schneck.

Schneck said it’s been a two year process to get the food truck park up and running. He said zoning restrictions can make it hard for food trucks to operate in St. Augustine, but they were able to get the property rezoned so they could create a community atmosphere for vendors and customers.

“Doing it by yourself is really tough sometimes so it’s great to have another group of food truck owners there to kind of lean on and help each other and coexist in a space,” explained Schneck.

The Funkadelic Food Truck is one of four food trucks at the park. Owner Jerry Asker said he recently relocated his truck from Jacksonville to St. Augustine to be in the Village Garden. Asker said the food truck park provides a major benefit to residents and visitors in the community.

“The beach doesn’t really have any grab and go food like this, everything’s sit down.” said Asker. “I think this is going to be a huge thing for the beach especially during the summertime.”

The Village Garden is open 7 days a week. For more information, visit the park's Facebook page.

