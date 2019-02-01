Former Jaguar accused of fraud now back in jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Jacksonville Jaguars player charged with insurance fraud last year was arrested again Thursday because authorities said he failed to appear in court while out on bail.

State officials said Marlon McCree filed nearly $78,000 in bogus insurance claims for dental treatment that he never received. Officials said McCree received $31,000 in reimbursements as a result.

McCree, 41, a former NFL defensive back and one-time Jaguars assistant defensive backs coach, faces up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines if convicted of the five fraud charges.

According to jail records, McCree was booked back into the Duval County jail Thursday afternoon on charges of failing to appear for a hearing on the felony counts.

An investigation last year found McCree falsified invoices that listed All Smiles Dental, officials said. The Jacksonville dental practice had no records indicating he was a patient there.

McCree also faces aggravated battery charges in an unrelated case following an April 7 incident involving his ex-wife, according to Duval County court records.

A day after McCree's ex-wife got a restraining order, she accused him of ramming her car during a high-speed chase. He was arrested twice more in May on suspicion of violating the court order.

The nine-year NFL veteran was drafted by the Jaguars in 2001. He spent two seasons in Jacksonville, followed by stints in Houston, Carolina, San Diego and Denver.

