Former Jaguars player accused of sucker-punching man outside club

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former Jaguars player is facing a battery charge, accused of sucker-punching a man outside an Orlando club.

Ex-wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker is accused of hitting the man in April.

Orlando police released cellphone video of the incident. Investigators said Sims-Walker threw a punch after a man bumped into him. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police received a tip the next day, linking the former NFL player to the fight.

Detectives then used cellphone and surveillance video along with data from Sims-Walker's phone to obtain an arrest warrant.

Sims-Walker has been called one of the greatest receivers in University of Central Florida history. He was picked by the Jaguars in the third round of the 2007 draft.

A knee injury put him on the bench his first season and injuries continued to plague him throughout his career. He spent some time with the Rams before returning to Jacksonville in 2011 and was released soon after.

He faces a third-degree felony charge and could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

