News

Ex-Orange Park teacher pleads not guilty to having sex with student

Girl, who had 2-year relationship with teacher, now pregnant, documents show

By Janay Cook - Producer

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A former Orange Park Junior High school teacher accused of having sex with a former student pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning inside a Duval County courtroom. 

Loren Neely, 29, is charged with having unlawful sex with the student, who is now pregnant. 

More Headlines

According to a warrant, Neely and the teenager were in a two-year relationship. The warrant also states, soon after learning she was pregnant, Neely gave the girl money for an abortion. 

His next court date is scheduled for June 4.

He remains behind bars in Duval County jail on a $250,000 bond. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.