Ex-Ponte Vedra real estate agent accused of fraud totaling $2.6 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Ponte Vedra Beach man whose Florida real estate license was revoked in June is facing 12 counts of wire fraud, accused by federal prosecutors with soliciting friends and clients to invest in sham property and business ventures.

Robert Hendricks, 63, was arrested by the FBI on Friday.

To convince the victims of the veracity of their investments, Hendricks provided falsified property documents that represented the purported investments and made statements to hide and conceal the purpose of his scheme, prosecutors allege. The indictment said the government is seeking a judgment of at least $2,638,924.34, which prosecutors said were the proceeds of Hendricks' criminal conduct.

Hendricks, who owned Crown Commercial Real Estate, was a licensed real estate agent from 1984 until earlier this year when his license was revoked by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez said each count could bring a maximum prison sentence of 20 years in prison. He is due to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.

