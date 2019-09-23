Former WJXT photojournalist found dead after Tropical Storm Imelda

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We have some sad news concerning Tropical Storm Imelda that's hitting close to the Channel 4 family.



Former WJXT photojournalist Mark Dukaj is listed as one of the victims of the tropical storm. His body was found inside a car in a canal in Beaumont, Texas.

At this point, it's unclear what Dukaj was doing in Texas, but he posted a video on Facebook Thursday morning of severe flooding. There are dozens of comments from family and friends attached to the video devastated by the news of his death.

Dukaj was most recently listed as living in Ponte Vedra Beach. He was originally from Albania and was a very upbeat nice guy to work alongside. We are devastated by the news and wish the best to Dukaj's family as they deal with this tragedy. Dukaj was 52.

