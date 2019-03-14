Formerly homeless teen accepted to 17 colleges

JERSEY CITY, NJ - One New Jersey student beat the odds and came out on top.

Dylan Chidick, 17, has been accepted into 17 colleges, despite having lived at a homeless shelter, WPIX reports.

Some of the schools he was accepted into include Xavier University, New Jersey City University and Rowan University.

Because of his financial situation, all application fees were waived.

When he figures out where he wants to go, he wants to study political science, CBS reports. He will become the first in his family to go to college.

Women Rising, a non-profit, helped Dylan and his family get on their feet.

"Dylan is a true inspiration! We are so proud of all that he has accomplished despite the odds stacked against him," the non-profit said.

They say Dylan is a shining example of "through crisis to self-sufficiency."

