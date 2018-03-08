Forum held to target issue of 'Walking While Black' in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A community meeting was held Wednesday night about concerns raised by the "Walking While Black" series.

About 100 people of all backgrounds turned out for the forum at Riverside United Church of Christ, where they heard from journalists and community leaders.

The series series is a collaboration by the Florida Times-Union and ProPublica, which contends a staggering number of tickets in recent years, the bulk of which were given to black people, were issued mistakenly.

The series stems from the high-profile case of Devonte Shipman, a Jacksonville man who received two tickets June 20 for not having ID on him and for not using a crosswalk on Arlington Road.

Shipman's story went viral after cellphone video of his encounter with a police officer was uploaded to Facebook. The ticket for not having his drivers license was later dropped. Shipman, who is black, believes the officer targeted him because of his race.

Shipman also spoke to the audience at the forum Wednesday evening.

“It's a community issue," Shipman said. "It's not black or white. However, it is more in the black community.”

Shipman said he supports a citizen review board to monitor the issue.

Another forum will be held on March 14. The group said Sheriff Mike Williams is expected to attend.

