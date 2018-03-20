Foul Tip: U.S. Marshals say Virginia fugitive not seen in Jacksonville

Darryl Faine is wanted for murder, U.S. Marshals say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - U.S. Marshals hunting for a fugitive wanted for murder in Virginia said Jacksonville is one of the places he might be headed.

According to a report from WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia, Darryl Faine, 54, has been charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of 26-year-old Monique Landis. He also faces charges of reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

WTKR reports that Faine has been traced by marshals to New Jersey, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Jacksonville.

Marshals in Jacksonville tell News4Jax that a tip suggested Faine might be in the city but the information didn't pan out.

Faine has not been seen in Jacksonville, they said.

