Man wanted in Virginia murder arrested in Jacksonville

Darryl Faine is wanted for murder, U.S. Marshals say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man wanted in a 2015 shooting death in Virginia was arrested by U.S. marshals Friday morning at Jacksonville home.

According to a report from WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia, Darryl Faine, 54, is charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of 26-year-old Monique Landis. He also faces charges of reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

WTKR reported that Faine has been traced by marshals to New Jersey, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Jacksonville.

Earlier this month, the marshals got a tip that suggested Faine might be in the city, but he was not found at the time.

After his arrest at a home on Talbot Avenue in Murray Hill about 10 a.m. Friday, the marshals thanked the public for their help finding Faine.

