Founder of Brooks Rehabilitation system dies at age 97

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dr. J. Brooks Brown, the namesake and founder of the Brooks Rehabilitation system, died Thursday at age 97.

Brown opened the Brooks Rehab Hospital in 1970, and the system has grown since then to include more facilities that specialize in advanced therapy and medical care.

READ: Obituary for J. Brooks Brown

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at St. John’s Cathedral on East Church Street in downtown Jacksonville.

Doug Baer, CEO of Brooks Rehabilitation, sent an email informing employees of Brown's death, which reads in part:

"Dr. Brown had a profound impact on this community and especially our organization. He and his beloved wife Helen moved to Jacksonville in 1953 to set up his practice as the first thoracic surgeon in this area. Throughout his career, he was always a risk taker, an innovator and a visionary. It was his vision that led to the development of two major healthcare organizations serving the region today - Memorial Hospital and Brooks Rehabilitation. Dr. Brown was instrumental in improving the healthcare landscape and the lives of countless patients.



"Dr. Brown was a wonderful mentor and friend to me personally. He was always humble, a true servant leader and an inspiration to all who were privileged to know him. I know he is proud of the wonderful work we are doing here at Brooks. His wisdom, innovation and compassion will live on through all of us."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.