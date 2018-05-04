Fourth Fleet celebrates 10-year anniversary at NAS Mayport

MAYPORT, Fla. - A big salute and congratulations go out to the U.S. Navy's 4th Fleet to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Fleet's re-establishment.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry joined the celebration and proclaimed May 5 as "4th Fleet Day" in the city.

The 4th Fleet was established in World War II. Its mission was to protect the vital Allied shipping in a South Atlantic that was being terrorized by Axis U-boats. It was also responsible for combating surface raiders and blockade runners.

In 1950, U.S. 4th Fleet was disestablished when responsibilities were switched to to U.S. 2nd Fleet.

On May 5, 2008, the 4th Fleet was reestablished.

Headquartered at Naval Air Station Mayport, the 4th Fleet is made up of 170 sailors and civilians and is responsible for U.S. Navy ships, aircraft and submarines operating in the Caribbean, and the Atlantic and Pacific oceans around Central and South America.

