'Freak Show' coming to Jacksonville on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Calling all freaks: A strange, weird, bizarre, odd and unusual show is coming to Jacksonville.

"Hellzapoppin," the largest touring freak show in the world, will perform on Friday, June 14, at 1904 Music Hall. The show starts at 8:00 p.m.

The famous "Lizard Man" is a featured performer in the show. You might recognize him from his life-sized wax figure featured inside Ripley's Believe It Or Not museums all over the world.

"The Lizard Man is a self-made FREAK tattooed from head to toe with green scales complete with a split tongue and implanted horns on his head and arms," the show said. "He's appeared on TV shows all over the world and is known for his amazing sword swallowing skills!"

The show began in Jacksonville in 2009 and is now coming back to entertain!

Tickets start at $21. The show is said to be for all ages.

Click here to buy tickets. Click here to view more photos and videos.

