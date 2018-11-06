Free admission for military veterans this weekend at Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All military veterans will get into the Jacksonville Zoo for free on Saturday and Sunday to honor veterans on Veterans Day.

"In gratitude to our veterans' service, all military veterans receive FREE admission to the Zoo on November 10 & 11," the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said.

Click here for more information.

It's also Kids Free November at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens!

Up to five children age 12 and under will get free general admission to the Zoo with the purchase of an adult ticket, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.