Free adoptions for St. Patrick's Day Weekend

The Humane Society is partnering with Animal Care and Protective Services to offer free adoptions.

The promotion runs through Sunday and other fees may apply.

All the animals are spayed and neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to adoptions.

News4Jax has learned shelters are currently full.

Free adoptions are being offered at the JHS Adoption, Education and Community Resource Center at 8464 Beach Blvd. It's open Sunday 10:00am to 5:00pm.

