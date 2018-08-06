Free back-to-school haircuts for students this week

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - If your kid needs a fresh new do or school supplies before heading back to the classroom, one local business is lending a helping hand.

The American Academy of Cosmetology in Orange Park will be giving out free haircuts and school supplies on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

The event is from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Children 5 to 18 years old can take advantage of this deal. But it is while supplies last.

The academy is located at 1330 Blanding Blvd.

