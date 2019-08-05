Free back-to-school haircuts for students this week

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Does your kid need a fresh new do or school supplies before heading back to the classroom?

The American Academy of Cosmetology in Orange Park and the Bearded Villians of Jacksonville will be giving out free haircuts and school supplies on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The event is from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Children 5 to 18 years old can take advantage of this deal. But it is while supplies last.

The academy is located at 1330 Blanding Blvd.



