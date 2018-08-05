Free baseball for Duval school teachers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval Public Schools announced a deal for teachers to watch free baseball.

Teachers can get one free ticket apiece to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's game on Aug. 8

It's teacher pep rally night at the baseball grounds. The event is sponsored by the Jumbo Shrimp and TIAA Bank.

School board chairwoman Paula Wright will throw out the first pitch, and new superintendent Dr. Diana Greene will join team managers for the roster exchange.

There will also be special teacher giveaways during the game.

In order for teachers to get the free ticket, they have to register here before 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2018.

