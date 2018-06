The Freedom Boat Club is offering free boat rides all day long during their Open House event this Sunday, June 24th.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jacksonville Beach and St. Augustine locations.

Freedom Boat Club is an alternative to boat ownership, with over 160 locations nationwide.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.