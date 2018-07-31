Free guacamole at Chipotle

It's National Avocado Day, and Chipotle is celebrating with free guacamole. But there is one catch, it's only valid for online and mobile orders.

On Tuesday only, you won't be charged for guac if you enter the promo code AVOCADO during check out.

Steps to redeem offer:

Log into the app, or order at order.chipotle.com

Add guac to your order

Click "Add an Offer" and type in AVOCADO

When you go to pick up your order, your free guac will be waiting for you.

