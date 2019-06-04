Free hunter safety completion courses offered in July

File photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be offering free hunter safety internet completion courses in two Northeast Florida counties next month.

The courses are designed to help students become safe and responsible hunters. Students who have taken the online course and wish to take the classroom portion is required to bring the online completion report.

All firearms and material are included in the courses offered. Participants are asked to bring pen and paper to take notes.

Alachua County, Gainesville

July 13 - 8 a.m.

Duval County, Jacksonville

July 11 - 6 to 9 p.m.

July 13 - 8:30 a.m. to noon

Hunter safety courses offered by the commission is valid for all other states and Canadian provinces requirements.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975 must pass an approved hunter safety course and have hunting licenses to hunt unsupervised. All students younger than 16 must have be accompanied by an adult at all times.

If you are interested in attending a course, register online.

With further questions regarding the course, call the regional office in Lake City at 386-758-0525.

