Free meals for kids offered at sites around Jacksonville all summer

To find out what's in and what's out for school food guidelines, click here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Public Schools is offering free lunches this summer to students 18 and younger.

The meals are available at several locations throughout the county. Locations include various schools, parks, libraries and churches.

The school district is partnering with Chartwells K12, the district’s food service provider, for the 2019 Summer Food Service Program.

There is no enrollment or paperwork required. Just visit one of the district’s sites during meal time and children can receive a fresh, healthy meal for free.

To find a site in your area and see that location’s hours, dial 2-1-1, text FoodFL to 877-877 or visit SummerBreakSpot.org.

You can also see summer menus by going to duvalschools.nutrislice.com or download the free Nutrislice app on your smartphone.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.