JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A free adoption weekend kicks off in Jacksonville Friday.

Animal Care and Protective Services says its kennels are full and they need your help.

The event runs through Sunday, June 9, from noon to 7 p.m.

You can adopt or foster a pet at two locations. The Forest Street Shelter and Petsmart on Monument Road.

Adoption fees will be waived, but you'll still need to pay licensing fees.

